YEREVAN. – Leader of the opposition “My Step”” initiative Nikol Pashinyan has just left the detention center.

MPs Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan have left the detention center as well. They were welcomed by other members of Yelq faction Mane Tandilyan, Gevorg Gorgisyan, lawyers.

“All detained members of our movement have to be released,” Pashinyan said.

Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan were arrested on Sunday in Erebuni district of Yerevan.

Special Investigation Service released a statement on Sunday saying the MPs were detained on suspicion of organization of rally with violations of the order established by the law on freedom of assembly.