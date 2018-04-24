Turkish parliament deputy speaker Pervin Buldan, who is also co-chairperson of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, on Monday made a statement in the Turkish parliament, and in connection to the 103rd anniversary Armenian Genocide.

“Armenians, the ancient peoples of these lands, also have become victims of a great historical tragedy; tomorrow [Tuesday] is the anniversary of this historical tragedy,” Buldan said, reported Haber7 news website of Turkey. “On this occasion, I declare that I share the pain of the Armenian people, respectfully commemorate those who lost their lives.”

These words by the Kurdish deputy chairperson of the Turkish parliament angered the Turkish MPs in the legislature.