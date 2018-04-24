Trump warns Iran that it will 'have big problems' if it restarts its nuclear program

Nikol Pashinyan and Karen Karapetyan will have closed-door meeting

Nikol Pashinyan places flowers at Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

Movements of Azerbaijani troops at the front line

French Ambassador highly appreciates peaceful outcomes of domestic developments in Armenia

Acting PM: Talks will be held with Nikol Pashinyan, we will try to find solutions

Three humanitarian activists nominated for $1.1 million Aurora Prize

Unknown opens fire in LA leaving woman injured

Armenia acting PM meets with IDeA executives

Pashinyan on becoming Armenia PM: I will not be against

Russia MFA: We hope disagreements in Armenia will be settled in legal dimension

Istanbul governorship bans holding of Armenian Genocide remembrance event

Macron: France will do its best for settlement of Karabakh conflict

Kremlin says drawing parallels between what occurred in Armenia and Ukraine are unnecessary

Federica Mogherini: Escalation in Syria threatens to expand

Belarus president announces his willingness to help Armenia

Peskov: Putin called neither Sagsyan, nor Karapetyan yet

Azerbaijan ready to continue Karabakh talks with Armenia

Armenia interim Premier, businessman discuss investment programs in country

Armenia acting PM thanks all police

Armenia interim PM to acting defense minister: Army reform should be continued

US Ambassador: We do not forget 1.5 million Armenians

Opposition movement leader MP-led march heads to Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)

Kremlin comments on Armenia developments, expects political configuration

Constitutional Court president: There is no change of power in Armenia

Opposition movement participants are at Republic Square in Yerevan (VIDEO)

Ilham Aliyev to visit Turkey

Armenia official: Changes that occurred will have positive impact on country’s standing

Dutch minister attends Armenian Genocide commemoration in Yerevan

Armenia acting PM holds Security Council meeting (PHOTOS)

Turkey parliament’s Kurdish deputy speaker honors Armenian Genocide victims

Armenian businessman: I hope this will really be an opportunity to change something for the better

Eurasian Union and Iran sign free trade area agreement

19 injured in Turkey earthquake

US Ambassador: We look forward to working with acting Armenia PM

Armenia opposition movement leader: We shall record with what steps we will guarantee de jure victory (VIDEO)

Switalski: EU will support Armenia in deepening democracy

Artsakh president meets acting Armenia PM

Armenia acting PM: Today we are going through another difficult phase in our most recent history

UN Secretary-General reflects on latest developments in Armenia

Armenia, Karabakh top officials visit Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Karabakh President: To be firm, consolidated, united

Toronto van tragedy suspect is 25-year-old Alek Minassian (PHOTOS)

France President on Armenian Genocide: We will never forget

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party may break up

Haaretz: Azerbaijan army music video shows advanced weapons purchased from Israel

10 dead after van plows through Toronto pedestrians

Karen Karapetyan and Dmitry Medvedev hold phone conversation

Armenians mark 103rd anniversary of Genocide

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge show off new son

Nikol Pashinyan: Only one of listed conditions implemented at present

Acting PM Karapetyan will start talks over candidates for PM on April 25

Armenia Health Ministry: Rally participant dies of a heart attack

US ready to work with new Armenian government

PACE co-rapporteurs: We welcome Armenia PM’s decision

Pashinyan: Reaction of Russian Foreign Ministry representative is important

Armenian FM receives parliamentary delegation of Finland

Pashinyan reaches agreement with Karen Karapetyan on release of political prisoners

Russia State Duma Speaker: Serzh Sargsyan's resignation is internal affair of Armenia

Pashinyan: Chapter of hatred is closed

Armenian opposition leader: Snap parliamentary elections are needed

Artsakh defense army releases new video movement of Azerbaijani troops

Karen Karapetyan: Latest political events should not affect course of normal life

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call to respect ceasefire

UN: Threat of deliberate or unintentional nuclear weapons use growing

Karabakh president and Armenia 2nd president discuss current internal political situation

Armenia's National Assembly factions to nominate candidates for PM’s post within 7 days

Armenian government resigns

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian re-appoints 4 ministers

Saakashvili: Armenia has a great future

Armenian President re-appoints another 4 ministers

Armen Sarkissian and Richard Mills discuss internal political situation in Armenia

Rally of “My Step” initiative starts at Republic Square (PHOTOS)

UN Secretary General: World notes Cold War is back

Greek PM rules out any compromise with Turkey

Sargsyan’s spokesman: PM’s resignation is a clear demonstration of Armenian democracy in force

Maria Zakharova comments on latest developments in Armenia

Breaking news: Armenia PM resigns, opposition leader released (VIDEO)

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan chairs special session of government

OSCE PA: We stand ready to support Armenia on its democratic path

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan should not have any illusions that it can realize its aggressive intentions

German, French leaders to urge Trump not to quit Iranian deal

Pashinyan: Proud Armenian citizen, you won (PHOTOS)

Kate Middleton gives birth to a baby son

PACE confirms systemic corruption in Azerbaijan, Pedro Agramunt is among offenders

Armenia PM resigns

Peskov: Latest developments in Armenia are its internal affairs

Prosperous Armenia party joins nationwide movement

Labor strikes, boycotting of classes in progress in Vanadzor

Nadia Murad calls to recognize Armenian Genocide

CoE commission for human rights talked to Armenian ombudsman

Armenia official says PM’s remarks were about lessons learned from March 1, 2008 tragedy in Yerevan

Nikol Pashinyan walks out of detention center

Justice Minister: Pashinyan is provided with a lawyer

Armenia first deputy PM: I’ve appealed to Prosecutor General to take back petition on detained MPs

Massive demonstration held in Yerevan Shengavit district

Armenian delegation to PACE comes back to Yerevan

Police: 33 detained as of 12:00

Yerevan mass protest march reaches Tigran Mets Avenue