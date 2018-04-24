Turkey still denies Armenian Genocide, which is considered a crime against humanity, ethnic Armenian Member of Parliament of Turkey Garo Paylan wrote in the statement on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide.
In his statement, Palyan recalled that April 24 is the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
"103 years have passed since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, however Turkey still hasn't recognize the Armenian Genocide. And unpunished crimes lead to new crimes. Let's stop this denial together," Garo Paylan noted.