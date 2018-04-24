Araksya Karapetyan: A genocide denied is a genocide repeated

Events commemorating 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide held in Ukraine

PACE calls on Turkey to postpone June 24 snap elections

Donald Trump uses term “Medz Yeghern” in his April 24 address

Karabakh President meets Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan

Pashinyan-Karapetyan talks will not take place

Armenian soldier killed in Turkey remembered at mourning events in Istanbul

Why zero-calorie sweeteners can still lead to diabetes, obesity

Pashinyan: Armenia-Russia relations are very important

Armenia acting PM holds phone conversations PMs of Belarus and Kazakhstan

Japan's Abe: North Korea and Japan can normalize ties

Pashinyan: No member of Republican Party of Armenia can become state's PM

Paylan about Armenian Genocide: Unpunished crimes lead to new crimes

Trump warns Iran that it will 'have big problems' if it restarts its nuclear program

Nikol Pashinyan and Karen Karapetyan will have closed-door meeting

Extreme exercisers may have higher odds for ALS

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 24.04.2018

Nikol Pashinyan places flowers at Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

Movements of Azerbaijani troops at the front line

French Ambassador highly appreciates peaceful outcomes of domestic developments in Armenia

Acting PM: Talks will be held with Nikol Pashinyan, we will try to find solutions

Three humanitarian activists nominated for $1.1 million Aurora Prize

Drinking affects mouth bacteria linked to diseases

Unknown opens fire in LA leaving woman injured

Armenia acting PM meets with IDeA executives

Pashinyan on becoming Armenia PM: I will not be against

Russia MFA: We hope disagreements in Armenia will be settled in legal dimension

Istanbul governorship bans holding of Armenian Genocide remembrance event

Fish supplements protect the brain from chronic stress, study says

Macron: France will do its best for settlement of Karabakh conflict

Kremlin says drawing parallels between what occurred in Armenia and Ukraine are unnecessary

Federica Mogherini: Escalation in Syria threatens to expand

Belarus president announces his willingness to help Armenia

Peskov: Putin called neither Sagsyan, nor Karapetyan yet

Azerbaijan ready to continue Karabakh talks with Armenia

Former France coach Michel dies aged 70

Armenia interim Premier, businessman discuss investment programs in country

Armenia acting PM thanks all police

“Never forget about it”. Artsvik on Armenian Genocide

Armenia interim PM to acting defense minister: Army reform should be continued

US Ambassador: We do not forget 1.5 million Armenians

Opposition movement leader MP-led march heads to Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)

Kremlin comments on Armenia developments, expects political configuration

Delhi doctor operates on leg of patient with head injury

Constitutional Court president: There is no change of power in Armenia

Opposition movement participants are at Republic Square in Yerevan (VIDEO)

Ilham Aliyev to visit Turkey

Armenia official: Changes that occurred will have positive impact on country’s standing

Mkhitaryan on Armenian Genocide: It is time to internationally recognize this crime against humanity

Dutch minister attends Armenian Genocide commemoration in Yerevan

Armenia acting PM holds Security Council meeting (PHOTOS)

Turkey parliament’s Kurdish deputy speaker honors Armenian Genocide victims

Wrist device could help people with hand, arm tremors

Armenian businessman: I hope this will really be an opportunity to change something for the better

Eurasian Union and Iran sign free trade area agreement

19 injured in Turkey earthquake

US Ambassador: We look forward to working with acting Armenia PM

Armenia opposition movement leader: We shall record with what steps we will guarantee de jure victory (VIDEO)

Switalski: EU will support Armenia in deepening democracy

People suffering from type II diabetes should try having breakfast early, scientists say

Artsakh president meets acting Armenia PM

Armenia acting PM: Today we are going through another difficult phase in our most recent history

UN Secretary-General reflects on latest developments in Armenia

Armenia, Karabakh top officials visit Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Karabakh President: To be firm, consolidated, united

Toronto van tragedy suspect is 25-year-old Alek Minassian (PHOTOS)

World's first penis and scrotum transplant carried out by US doctors

France President on Armenian Genocide: We will never forget

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party may break up

Haaretz: Azerbaijan army music video shows advanced weapons purchased from Israel

Kim Kardashian reflects on recent developments in Armenia

10 dead after van plows through Toronto pedestrians

Karen Karapetyan and Dmitry Medvedev hold phone conversation

Armenians mark 103rd anniversary of Genocide

A fat belly is bad for your heart, study says

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge show off new son

Nikol Pashinyan: Only one of listed conditions implemented at present

Acting PM Karapetyan will start talks over candidates for PM on April 25

Armenia Health Ministry: Rally participant dies of a heart attack

US ready to work with new Armenian government

PACE co-rapporteurs: We welcome Armenia PM’s decision

Pashinyan: Reaction of Russian Foreign Ministry representative is important

Prostate cancer breakthrough as scientists invent new ultra-accurate non-invasive test for the killer disease

Armenian FM receives parliamentary delegation of Finland

Pashinyan reaches agreement with Karen Karapetyan on release of political prisoners

Russia State Duma Speaker: Serzh Sargsyan's resignation is internal affair of Armenia

Pashinyan: Chapter of hatred is closed

Armenian opposition leader: Snap parliamentary elections are needed

Artsakh defense army releases new video movement of Azerbaijani troops

151 babies were born in Yerevan on April 20-22

Karen Karapetyan: Latest political events should not affect course of normal life

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call to respect ceasefire

UN: Threat of deliberate or unintentional nuclear weapons use growing

Karabakh president and Armenia 2nd president discuss current internal political situation

Armenia's National Assembly factions to nominate candidates for PM’s post within 7 days

Armenian government resigns

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian re-appoints 4 ministers

Saakashvili: Armenia has a great future

Armenian President re-appoints another 4 ministers

Armen Sarkissian and Richard Mills discuss internal political situation in Armenia