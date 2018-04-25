Eighteen people were killed, 43 injured in oil well fire in Indonesia, ABC News reported referring to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency.
“We are still collecting data on the number of victims because the fire has not been extinguished,” the agency said in a statement.
According to the source, all the injured have been hospitalized, while the residents of settlements located near the well have been evacuated.
The oil well might have been drilled illegally and the fire might have been started when someone was smoking a cigarette, Reuters said.