YEREVAN. – Another ARF Dashnaktsutyun party MP Andranik Karapetyan has announced that he is also joining the people’s revolution in Armenia.

“I join my people. This is my decision. I call for maximum restraint, not to yield to provocations. Let the will of the people prevail,” Karapetyan wrote on his Facebook page.

As reported earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan announced his resignation as Prime Minister on Monday amid ongoing mass protests led by the opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday. However, it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk will not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests on Wednesday, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.

To note, the ARF is the coalition government partner of the RPA.