YEREVAN.- The revolution continues, the opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"There will be no political trade. The revolution continues. Let's all go to the Republic Square," he said.

Earlier it was reported that The Civil Contract Party, the “My Step” and “Reject Serzh” initiatives, and the student movement held talks and made strategic decisions.

Opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan promised to provide respective details at the rally. He said it is the second-phase roadmap as to how they will move ahead “to bring the revolution to the logical destination that is desired for us all.”