YEREVAN.- There is a new government in Armenia - the people, opposition leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan stated during the rally at the Republic Square.

"There is a new government in Armenia," Pashinyan said, adding that yesterday they received numerous alerts that there were many cars without license plates in Yerevan. "Today there are no car without license plates," he noted.

"From now on Today, there should not be any cars without license plates in Yerevan. Karen Karapetyan can not solve this problem, only you can solve it, "he said.