YEREVAN. – Nikol Pashinyan is not going to hold any talks behind closed doors, the politician himself said during the rally at Republic Square on Thursday.

Speaking about the failed meeting with acting PM Karen Karapetyan, Pashinyan said he was told by some Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) members that Karapetyan is not representing them. However, RPA held a meeting on Wednesday and authorized Karapetyan to represent the party during talks.

“We take note of this decision and we are ready to continue the talks around the agenda that we have proposed. I am inviting Karen Karapetyan to Marriott Hotel at 12 tomorrow to start the second phase of negotiations,” he said.

However, Pashinyan said the meeting has to take place at the presence of reporters.

“We will not hold closed-door talks with the Republicans. We will negotiate in front of people. People are our ­­leader, our boss, and we have to give account of every move ,” he emphasized.

The opposition leader called to open all roads, adding any action that is not agreed with him is a provocation.