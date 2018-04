YEREVAN.- New Armenia more is a more democratic state than it was several months ago, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian told RFE/RL Armenia service.

According to him, the current situation should be resolved exclusively within the framework of the Constitution.

"I think the situation is moving in the right direction. Regardless of everything, discussions should eventually be continued in the parliament. The parliament should hold discussions, vote," Sarkissian said.