YEREVAN. – Russia will not intervene in Armenia’s internal affairs, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Friday.

“I have already said that our movement has no geopolitical context. This is 100% true,” Pashinyan noted.

Asked to comment on acting Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandian’s talks in Moscow, Pashinyan said he does not know what was discussed yesterday.

“They probably know that Armenia does not have support and want to create an impression that there is support from outside. Probably, Karen Karapetyan wants to create such an impression.”

Asked whether Russia may change its position, Nikol Pashinyan assured that Russia will not intervene in Armenia’s internal affairs.

“I am sure, and the Russian authorities can also be sure that 90% of the Armenians in Russia support us. Rallies are held in several Russian cities in support of the movement. Thousands of Armenians came here to support us. Many of them are Russian citizens. I am sure that Russia will respect the position of its own citizens,” Pashinyan said.