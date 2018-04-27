Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov to discuss the settlement of Karabakh conflict and status of the Caspian Sea, Russian Foreign Ministry press service reported.

According to the source, the side discussed development of bilateral relations and preparation for the 5th Caspian Summit and the signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

The sides also touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.