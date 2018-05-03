YEREVAN. – The criminal, who was detained in the armed assault of HSBC branch in Yerevan on Thursday, was armed with a grenade and a gun, head of police press service Ashot Aharonyan said on Facebook.
Armed criminal entered the branch of HSBC bank and fatally wounded a security guard. The criminal opened fire on police officers who arrived at the scene after receiving an alert. One of police officers was wounded.
Armenian police managed to neutralize and detain the criminal. An offender was taken to the police department. The investigation is underway.