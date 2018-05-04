YEREVAN. – The National Assembly on Friday did not elect Emil Babayan as member of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia.
As a result of the respective election, Babayan garnered 51 votes “for” and 3 “against.”
Under the law, a CC judge is elected by at least three-fifths of the total number of MPs in the 105-seat parliament of Armenia; that is, Babayan needed at least 63 votes in his favor to become a CC member.
The opposition “Tsarukyan” and “Way Out” (Yelk) factions had announced that would not participate in this voting for the CC judge.
President Armen Sarkissian had nominated Emil Babayan as a candidate for Constitutional Court member.