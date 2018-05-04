Former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned exactly two months ago in Salisbury, is in hospital under the supervision of doctors, Salisbury District Hospital told TASS.

Earlier it was reported that Yulia Skripal, the daughter of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, was discharged from hospital.

Former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.