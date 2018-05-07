STEPANAKERT. – We can assess the situation on the frontline as relatively stable. As of May 6, there have been ceasefire violations only from firearms.

Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Minister of Defense, and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, told the above-said to ArtsakhPress news agency.

He added that the military equipment, which the Azerbaijani armed forces have brought, is located deep within their concentration zones, and the Artsakh Defense Army carefully follows their movements.

Mnatsakanyan stressed that the Artsakh armed forces vigilantly conduct their service along the line of contact.

In recent days the Artsakh Defense Army press service was regularly releasing footage on the adversary’s intensive buildup of military equipment and manpower along the line of contact.