YEREVAN. – The European Union looks forward to working with new Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in a statement.

“The Armenian Parliament has elected Nikol Pashinyan as the new Prime Minister of Armenia in accordance with the Constitution.

The European Union looks forward to working with him and his government on the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed last November, with a view to further consolidating democracy, the rule of law and respect of human rights, and to creating a prosperous and resilient country for the benefit of all citizens of Armenia.

To achieve these important goals, a comprehensive dialogue among all political stakeholders in Armenia, including civil society, remains crucial.”