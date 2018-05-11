A letter signed by the speaker of the Turkish parliament has been sent to Garo Paylan, an Istanbul Armenian MP from the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, and in connection with the bill on the recognition of Armenian Genocide.

In the letter by parliament speaker İsmail Kahraman, it was noted that this law proposal was being sent back for making corrections and adjustments, since it runs counter to Article 67 of the Turkish Constitution, pursuant to which it contradicts the history and national awareness of the Turkish people, reported Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul.

On April 20, Garo Paylan submitted a bill to the Turkish parliament, and whereby it was proposed to the Turkish government to recognize Armenian Genocide, grant Turkish citizenship to the heirs of its victims, and rename the streets in Turkey that are named after the persons who are accused of masterminding this genocide.