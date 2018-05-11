Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the international and regional security issues with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan within Eurasian Economic summit, acting presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

“The sides are expected to discuss the key issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as some topical issues of regional security,” TASS reported quoting Ushakov.

According to him, on May 14 in Sochi the leaders will hold their first bilateral meeting after the changes in Armenian political system.

“Intensive contacts of Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministries contribute to coordination in the foreign policy sphere within the UN, the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the CSTO, the OSCE and other multilateral organizations,” Ushakov noted.

Acting presidential aide also recalled that Russia, US and France “play an active mediating role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”.