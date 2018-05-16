Practical results in fighting corruption should be visible to the public, Armenia's Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan said on Wednesday during the meeting with UK Ambassador to Armenia, Judith Margaret Farnworth.
The Ambassador congratulated Artak Zeynalyan on his appointment as Minister, highly appreciated the level of the relations with the Ministry of Justice and confirmed UK's support for effective governance in Armenia.
In turn, Zeynalyan assured that the programs planned jointly with the UK will be implemented in the light of new changes in the country.
"We will do our best not only to eradicate corruption in practice, but to ensure that the practical results in fighting corruption should be visible to the public," the minister stressed.