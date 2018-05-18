Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki suggested on Thursday that Arab countries should recall their ambassadors to the United States in response to Washington moving its Israel embassy to Jerusalem, Reuters reported.
“There is no harm in Arab states collectively recalling their ambassadors in Washington to their capitals for consultations,” Maliki said in live televised remarks at the Arab League in Cairo.
Maliki also said members of the Arab League, whose foreign ministers gathered in Cairo on Thursday for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the issue, should summon U.S. ambassadors “to remind them of the Arab rejection of the U.S. embassy’s transfer to Jerusalem.”
He said Arab states had agreed at previous summit meetings that they would cut ties with any country that moves its embassy to Jerusalem.