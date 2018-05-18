STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan received on Friday delegation of the Commission Regulating Public Services of the Republic of Armenia led by head of the structure Robert Nazaryan.

Issues related to enhancing and deepening cooperation between the two Armenian states in the field of regulating public services and economic competition were on the agenda of the meeting.

Chairman of the NKR State Commission on Regulating Public Services and Economic Competition Hakob Ghahramanyan and other officials partook at the meeting.