The Armenian nuclear power plant managed to purchase equipment at one of the best prices on the market, Director General of Rusatom Service company Yevgeny Salkov said during the Atomexpo 2018 forum in Sochi, Sputnik Armenia reports.
According to him, due to the competent organization of tenders, it was possible to purchase more than it was planned.
“Our task was to create competitiveness in the procurement, including for large equipment, such as generators, separator-superheater, etc. We invited many participants: from Russia, Ukraine, Czech Republic and France. The NPP got a price, I would say, one of the best from those on the market for such equipment,” he said.
"Rusatom Service" is a subsidiary of Rosatom corporation and the general contractor for the repair of the Armenian NPP. The Russian government has allocated a loan of $ 270 million dollars and a grant of $ 30 million for the repair that should be completed in the period from 2020 to 2021. The goal is to extend the operation of the NPP until 2027.