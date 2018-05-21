YEREVAN. – The Armenian and Ukrainian delegations presented absolutely different offers and approaches on the future of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) organization during the solemn meeting of the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly, member of the Armenian delegation Gagik Minasyan said.

During the meeting participants discussed the achievements of the organization over the latest 25 years. The directions for the future development were outlined.

Miniasyan, MP from Republican Party of Armenia, underscored that the two opposing approaches were represented by the Armenian and Ukrainian sides. Thus, the Ukrainian delegation, in particular, stated that the BSEC should be very active, and has to put forward issues related to the recognition of the territorial integrity of the participating countries and many other issues within the framework of international legal regulation.

However, the Armenian side recalled that this organization should have exclusively economic significance and not to touch upon issues of an international legal nature.

“We believe that the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly should remain an economic organization. There are quite a lot of assemblies with a political bias, and this is the only Parliamentary Assembly of its own, which has exclusively economic significance,” the head of the Armenian delegation said.

At the same time, the head of the Armenian delegation also said that in his speech he prevented the Turkish side from giving unilateral assessments regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. As Gagik Minasyan stressed, Turkey's positions in this organization are very strong, and the country periodically tries to use this to promote its interests.

“There are many unresolved problems in the region, and economic cooperation is of great importance, thank to which the parties to the conflict become more cautious. We must pay more attention to this, putting the issues of our agenda,” he said, adding that the Armenian side also touched on the issue of a blockade by Turkey and Azerbaijan, pointing out the inadmissibility of the policies of these countries.