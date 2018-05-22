The names of the MP candidates to run in the June 24 parliamentary election in Turkey have become known.
The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)—led by president and party chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan—also has submitted the list of its deputies’ candidates to the Supreme Election Council of the country, according to Sabah newspaper of Turkey.
Accordingly, Markar Esayan, a serving Armenian MP from AKP, again has been nominated by this party as a candidate for parliament from Istanbul.
In the previous parliamentary election, Esayan was 14th on the AKP list for the given election precinct in Istanbul, and he had won a parliamentary seat. This time, however, he is 11th on the list.