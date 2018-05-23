US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the State Department was moving forward with preparations for President Donald Trump’s planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, reported The Hill.
“We are continuing to prepare both our team and the White House so that, in the event that the summit takes place on June 12 [in Singapore], we are fully prepared with the mission statement having not changed at all,” Pompeo told reporters at a press briefing. “We are committed to achieving denuclearization and creating conditions such that the North Korean regime no longer threatens the world.”