YEREVAN. – Several thieves in law and known criminals have recently left Armenia, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“This occurred after the velvet revolution’s victory, when the new authorities actively began summoning representatives of the [country’s] criminal world to [police] departments to conduct explanatory work [with them].

“Law enforcement officials warned them not to travel around with many cars, to restrain themselves, and not to stand out. [Also, they were told that] if any unlawful manifestation were to occur by them, severe punishment will be inevitable,” wrote Zhoghovurd.