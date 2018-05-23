YEREVAN. – The development of the IT sector is a priority for our government and the Republic of Armenia.

The new Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday stated the aforesaid at the official opening of the 18th forum of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises.

“There is one important nuance why we attach importance to IT development [in Armenia],” Pashinyan said, in particular. “In essence, our perception of information technology is as follows: it’s a tool that expands the boundary of the possible and further narrows the boundary of the impossible. I believe that this is the key peculiarity of this period in Armenia: the impossible becomes more and more possible for us, and the boundaries of the possible are expanding more and more.”

Also, the PM noted that for a long time Armenia and the Armenian people were stopped in front of barriers of “impossibility.”

“[But] today we have to record that there is nothing impossible for us, and our goals are achievable,” Nikol Pashinyan added, addressing the forum participants. “You can consider that you have the full support of the [new Armenian] government.”