YEREVAN. – Information about the Armenian Air Defense Forces’ acquiring of Tor missile system is a secret, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly on Wednesday.
His remark came in response to RPA MP Mihran Hakobyan’s question about the agreements reached between Armenia and Russia on Tor missile system.
The Prime Minister noted that during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, the sides discussed the need to deepen the Armenian-Russian relations in all areas including defense and military technology.
“We hope that this cooperation will become more and more efficient. I can assume that very good working contacts were established with our Russian colleagues,” the head of government said.
The mutual trust and confidence between the leaders of the two countries will deepen, Pashinyan concluded.