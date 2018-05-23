Armenian Defense Minister participated in the CSTO Defense ministerial council that was held in Astana on Wednesday.
The participants were greeted by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev, Armenian Defense Ministry press service reported.
During the meeting, Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan discussed with his counterparts the strengthening of military cooperation, development of the military component of the organization, as well as signed a number of decisions.
David Tonoyan held working meetings with his CSTO colleagues and had a private meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.
The sides highlighted the importance of Russian-Armenian cooperation and expressed readiness to ensure the implementation of the arrangements and programs reached in bilateral and multilateral formats.