YEREVAN. – Before the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with Armenia, Yelq faction called on the parties to display political will and sign CEPA, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in the parliament on Wednesday.

Yelk has always supported the initiative and voted for the ratification.

“You know that Armenia has ratified the agreement, but the ratification by parliaments of the EU member states continues. We are in contact with our EU partners, and we are focused on the matter,” Pashinyan said in response to a question by RPA MP Armen Ashotyan.

As to the financial aid to Armenia, PM said foreign partner express readiness to provide financial aid to Armenia, and “we are very happy to hear that”, but “we have to discuss how to use this aid as efficiently as possible”.