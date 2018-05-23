U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will review the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, he said during the House Foreign Affairs committee hearing on Wednesday.

Congressman David Cicilline asked whether Pompeo will recognize the Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against its Armenian citizens.

“I can’t answer that. I do not know the answer. I will review the issue,” he said.

During the hearing, Congressman Brad Sherman also raised the issue of the Armenian Genocide.

“I hope the State Department would at least be neutral, should Congress consider, as we are considering the remembrance of the millions of Armenian, Greek, Assyrian, Chaldean Syriac victims of the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the last century,” he said.