YEREVAN. – There is no old and new Armenia to me; Armenia is one.
Armenia national football squad captain—and Arsenal midfielder—Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Wednesday told the aforesaid to reporters, after the national team’s open training in capital city Yerevan.
To the remark that he is back in Yerevan for the past several days and asked whether he senses a new Armenia—in connection with the recent pacific revolution in the country, Mkhitaryan responded as follows: “There is no new Armenia; Armenia has always been and will remain; there is no old and new, there is Armenia. By coming to Armenia every time, I recharge, gather my strength, satisfy my longing, and try to start the season with new strengths.”