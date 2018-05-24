YEREVAN. – Armenia’s central electoral commission has received a protocol on early termination of the mandate of a member of the Council of Elders of Yerevan from Yelk bloc Alen Simonyan, head of the commission Tigran Mukuchyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The protocol does not indicate the reason for this decision. The commission submitted the protocol to the Mayor of Yerevan.
A day before Simonyan got a mandate, but later on handed over to Speaker Ara Babloyan his application about giving up the parliamentary seat. According to media reports, Simonyan wants to remain a member of the Council of Elders that will enable him to nominate his candidacy for the position of Mayor if Taron Margaryan resigns.