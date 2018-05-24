Pyongyang has not responded to the US requests ahead of US-North Korean summit, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“We’ve not been able to conduct the preparations between our two teams that would be necessary to have a successful summit,” Reuters reported quoting Pompeo.
The summit’s cancellation was not a sign that Kim is a “weak leader,” said Pompeo adding: “In fact he has demonstrated enormous capacity to lead his country and his team.’
As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump has canceled his historic meeting in Singapore with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un next month.