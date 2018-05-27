The forensic experts completed the identification of the remains of the victims of the crash of a Boeing 737 aircraft near Havana, reported Trend with reference to TASS.
Recall that the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana de Aviacion from the Mexican Global Air, crashed on May 18 almost immediately after departure from the airport in Havana. The liner made an internal flight on the route Havana - Holguin. The plane fell in the agricultural zone between the airport and the village of Santiago de Las Vegas, about 20 km south of the Cuban capital.
At the crash of the plane, three women survived. Two of them subsequently died in the hospital. Thus, 112 people died in the plane crash, including five children and 11 foreigners.
The state of the last surviving, 19-year-old Mileen Dias, remains critical. She is in the Calicsto Garcia Hospital in Havana and is connected to an artificial lung ventilator. Over twenty doctors of various specialties are fighting for her life.
The cause of the plane crash has not yet been established, both black boxes of the liner are found. The investigation involved American and Mexican specialists. The crash of Boeing 737 near Havana became the largest air crash in Cuba for the last 30 years.