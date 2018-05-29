The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, on Monday had a working meeting with Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland of the Council of Europe (CoE), in Strasbourg, France.

First, they discussed the ombudsman’s work and assessments during the events that unrolled in Armenia in April and May. Jagland lauded the Armenian human rights defender’s work during that time. Tatoyan, for his part, noted that the CoE secretary general’s positions regarding the ensuring of human rights and rule of law in those days were very important.

Also, the Armenian ombudsman’s participation in the programs implemented by the CoE was praised.

In addition, the interlocutors conferred on priorities of human rights, and stressed the need for the deepening of cooperation with the organizations and projects of the Council of Europe.