Armenia's Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan held a working meeting with the cof the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatovic in Strasbourg.
Arman Tatoyan presented the activity of the ombudsman's office during the recent political events in the republic. The sides discussed the work of the ombudsman, related to the protection of the rights of those participating in peaceful assemblies, as well as complaints about police actions.
The parties touched upon the protection of the rights of women, children, prisoners, guarantees for unhindered work of journalists, and a number of other programs. The CoE Commissioner noted the importance of the ombudsman's work and an unbiased professional approach. The parties agreed to intensify joint actvities.