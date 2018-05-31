YEREVAN. – Five people were detained in the case of disorders in Yerevan, advisor to the chairman of investigative committee Sona Truzyan wrote on Facebook.
Among those detained are the mayor of the town of Masis Davit Hambartsumyan and his deputy Karen Ohanyan.
During the opposition march, masked people attacked protesters with truncheons and threw stones at them. Several protesters were injured. A criminal case was opened into the incident in the administrative districts of Erebuni and Nubarashen.
A preliminary investigation is underway.