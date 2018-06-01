YEREVAN. – There are some problems with the quality of construction of the North-South Road Corridor where Chinese company is working, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

In this regard, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan noticed that the problem runs deeper: “One of the solutions we offer is a suspension of cooperation with that company, but I do not think this is an effective solution. There are also problems with corruption, and they should be studied to have a full picture of the situation. It is a long story, we together with the State Revenue Committee and the police have to go deeper in this problem”.

Pashinyan replied: “We need to make quick solutions, because the construction of this road goes round in circles for about two years. North-South road construction is closely linked to our economic relations and tourism with Iran and Georgia. You have to work very fast.”

The matter concerns the Talin-Lanjik and Lanjik-Gyumri road sections, where the construction is being carried out by China’s Sinohydro, which is part of the Power of China.