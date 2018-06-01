YEREVAN. – June 1 marks the start of provisional application of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that was signed by the sides on November 24, 2017 in Brussels.

CEPA has been already ratified by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The agreement will fully come into force after it is ratified by the parliaments of the rest 25 EU member states.

The agreement was signed on November 24, 2017 by Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at the presence of Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and president of the EU Council president Donald Tusk.

Back in October 2015 the Foreign Affairs Council authorized the European Commission and the High Representative to open negotiations on a new, legally binding and overarching agreement with Armenia, and adopted the corresponding negotiating mandate. Negotiations on CEPA were successfully concluded on 26 February 2017.