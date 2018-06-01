Moscow expects to restore cooperation with Washington in the field of nuclear energy, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

His remark came during the meeting with former US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz.

“During your service as US Secretary of Energy an intergovernmental agreement was signed, which is now called the Agreement for Cooperation in the Field of Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy [US-Russian 123 Agreement,]” TASS reported quoting Lavrov.

“Unfortunately, the work to implement this agreement and practical contacts have been frozen since then for reasons outside of our control,” Russian FM said adding: "Still, I expect you to help revive normal forms of cooperation in the nuclear industry between our countries.”