The contribution of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to different fields of economy is a prerequisite for the development of IT sector in Armenia. Just several years ago, these notions were uncommon in our country. Nevertheless, today there is a growing interest in the field and many young people are want to become ML and AI professionals. As a proof, around 800 students have applied for the advanced ML courses organized by PicsArt only this year.

Understanding the importance of training professionals in the field for the development of IT sector in Armenia, for the second time already, PicsArt is organizing long-term advanced ML course.

Just as last year, this year the courses are held by Armenian Code Academy. The project is implemented with the participation of BetConstract, Menu.am and Webb Fontaine companies. The courses were launched in May and will continue for six months. Armenian experts as well as trainers from a number of leading foreign companies (SkolTech, Google Dublin, Ezhome, UPenn, Yandex) will run the courses.

The courses attracted much interest this year, PicsArt said in a statement. This year, more than 800 students applied for the program, and 35 of them have passed the selection. Upon the successful completion of the course, the participants will be employed by PicsArt and other leading IT companies.

Last year the courses were initiated by Ucom and BetConstract companies, and 28 graduates were immediately hired by PicsArt, Ucom and BetConstract.