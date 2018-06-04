YEREVAN. – Laureate of the Aurora Prize 2017 Tom Catena visited Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on Monday.

“This is the second time I’ve been here. I came here last June and the best word I can choose is sobering. The feeling of sadness and sobering just because you see what people are capable of doing with other people. It just makes me feel sad,” Catena told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, Doctor Tom Catena arrived in Sudan as a Catholic missionary from Amsterdam, New York. He has since saved thousands of lives as the sole surgeon permanently based in Sudan’s war-ravaged Nuba Mountains where humanitarian aid is restricted. It is for this service that he received the Aurora Prize, granted by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, created on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors.