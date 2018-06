YEREVAN. – At the moment there is no arrangement concerning the meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

He said the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers has not been planned as well.

“The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will arrive in Yerevan on June 13, and this will be the first personal meeting between the mediators and the new Armenian authorities after which they will determine the further steps,” he said.