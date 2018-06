STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan signed on Wednesday a range of decrees.

According to the decrees:

Arayik Haroutyunyan was released from the position of the Artsakh Republic minister of state upon his own request.

Grigory Martirosyan was appointed Artsakh Republic minister of state being released from the position of the minister of finance.

Arthur Haroutyunyan was appointed minister of finance of the Artsakh Republic.