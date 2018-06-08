There is a wonderful understanding in the level of dialogue between Armenia and Russia, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told Kommersant newspaper of Russia.

“First of all, the stability and consistency of the foreign policy course [of Armenia] remains apparent, and, also, that, relations with Russia have a special, brightly expressed place in that course,” Mnatsakanyan added, in particular. “We will continue to help the expert community to see more clearly what is happening in the Armenian society.”

Also, the Armenian FM assured that the most recent developments that occurred in Armenia were a deep internal political process, and that they had no geopolitical nuance.