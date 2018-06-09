YEREVAN. – Armenia has two ‘lungs;’ the big one is Armenia, and the small one—the [Armenian] diaspora.

Vartan Gregorian, President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York and Co-Founder of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, on Saturday told the aforesaid to reporters in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

“When a danger threatens one [of them], the other one should work harder so that the ‘body’ remains [in] good [shape],” he added.

And when asked what the Armenian diaspora and Armenia want from one another, Gregorian responded as follows, in particular: “The diaspora has no right to demand anything from Armenia; the diaspora shall help Armenia. We are the Armenian government, the Armenian society, [and] we have establishments. It’s not a matter of money; it’s a matter of devotion. We shall do everything so that Armenia [should] be one of the most developed and educated countries.

“But Armenia has external problems, problems with neighbors; but we can do so that education be the number one. We have a very talented generation; I don’t want it to leave Armenia and go away. We shall come from abroad, [and] bring our money so that we help the country.”