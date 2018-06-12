YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Tuesday received director general Jørgen Elmeskov of Statistics Denmark.
First, the PM underscored the role of official statistics in the effective operation of the system of governance and in decision-making, and he stressed the need for close collaboration between the Statistical Committee of Armenia and Statistics Denmark, press office of the PM informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Pashinyan expressed a conviction that the ongoing conference in capital city Yerevan will be useful in terms of the strengthening of cooperation and modernization of Armenia’s statistical system.
In addition, the premier noted that the Statistical Committee of Armenia has been tasked with being maximally objective and independent, and that this will contribute to ensuring public confidence; in his words, this is one of the priorities on the agenda of the new Armenian government.
Elmeskov, in turn, noted that long-lasting and productive cooperation has been established with their Armenian colleagues, and he reflected on the need for the introduction of new standards for the application of the statistical mechanism.
Also, the interlocutors discussed the reforms being implemented by the Statistical Committee of Armenia.