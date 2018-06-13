Hungarian citizens were affected in a road accident in Armenia.

As per the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, information was received, on Wednesday at 11:22am, according to which, a car had gone off road on the motorway leading from Jermuk town to Sisian town, and rolled into a river.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the said vehicle had rolled into the river on the Yerevan-Meghri Highway.

The driver—László Borbély—and the passengers—Tamás Ungvári and Crenocy Nady Judit—are Hungarian citizens.

Rescuers took them to the local fire and rescue department where an ambulance staff provided them medical assistance.